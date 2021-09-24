'Less water disruption in heatwaves' as Severn Trent produces extra 95 million litres

Bosses say it will see less disruption for customers during heatwaves when the county is basking in record breaking temperatures.

Traditional methods of treating water can be carbon heavy, taking 400 tonnes to produce one megalitre of water.

For this project, the water company will use nature to pre-treat water, use rivers to transport it and innovative technology like ceramic membranes.

It requires fewer chemicals and uses less energy than traditional technology and will help to massively reduce the amount of carbon it takes to treat water, as well as set a new precedent for treating water.

The project will create an additional 46 hectares of biodiversity and help protect customer’s water supplies during the longer, drier summers.

Severn Trent is taking a leading role in the Midlands with a series of ambitious programmes that will address water scarcity, boost biodiversity and enhance the environment as part of the company’s effort to combat the impact of climate change in the region.

Liv Garfield, Severn Trent CEO, said: “It’s really easy to take water for granted, but with the very real challenges climate change will and is already presenting, like drier summers and population growth – we really do need to re-evaluate our relationship with water, and everyone has to look after it.

“It’s just 37 days until global leaders at COP26 will meet to discuss worldwide action on climate change and we all need to play our part where we can.

“This project will see us boosting the resilience of water supplies across our region, and while we still all need to be mindful of how we use water – it will see less disruption for customers during heatwaves when the country is basking in record breaking temperatures.”

The pioneering scheme is one of six projects in the £566m Green Recovery Programme helping to shape the company’s environmental approach.

Liv added: “Even though this scheme is in its early stages, I’m hugely confident that this, along with our other Green Recovery schemes, our Great Big Nature Boost commitments, and the partnerships and investments all outlined in our strategy, this will be the catalyst for change, and help other industries and influencers when it comes to understanding how they do their bit in looking after the planet.”

Severn Trent plans to have the extra 95 megalitres in its supply by 2025.

The company has also published a ‘Caring of Our Environment’ document which details Severn Trent’s environmental ambitions and commitments.