Call to recycle not dump batteries

Powys County Council say that across the UK each year, the equivalent of 22,000 tonnes of batteries are dumped, with only one third being recycled properly.

When collected along with other rubbish or recycling, the batteries can be unintentionally damaged. When this happens, often the chemicals and other harmful contents can cause damage to the environment, while some types of battery can get very hot or even ignite.

“It is really important to make sure we don’t throw out our old batteries and battery powered electricals with the rubbish,” explains Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Waste and Recycling.