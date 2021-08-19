Shropshire snaps wanted to celebrate World Photography Day

Bradford Estates is asking photographers of all ages and abilities to enter their best photographs taken on the estate, which covers 12,000 acres on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border, into the annual competition.

“We launched our World Photography Day competition last year after seeing so many beautiful images taken on the estate,” said estates director Rob Paul.

“We were overwhelmed with the response and decided to use the brilliant photographs in our first-ever calendar.

“Because many of the images entered into the competition were of wildlife and animals, we decided to donate all funds raised from the calendar to our friends at Shropshire Wildlife Trust.”

Rob added that the estates are delighted to be bringing the popular competition back again this year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more talent from across the region,” he said.

“Whether it’s capturing the beautiful landscapes, or the wildlife, big or small. Whatever you’ve got the perfect shot of here on the estate - send it in.”

The team at Bradford Estate will shortlist their favourite photographs and then it will be up to social media users to decide the winner on Instagram who will hold the front cover spot of the 2022 calendar.

Entries featuring either landscapes or wildlife are being sought from the following areas: Weston-Under-Lizard; Blymhill; Brineton; Church Eaton; Tong; Bishops Wood; High Onn; Orslow; Wood Eaton and Apeton.

All shortlisted images will be used in the calendar which will be on sale towards the end of 2021 with profits once again donated to Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

Entries should be sent to enquiries@bradford-estates.co.uk before September 6 stating the name, age, address and contact number of the entrant as well as where the picture was taken.