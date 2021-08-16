Love Nature plea from festival organisers

Getting involved in bug hunting at Fordhall Farm

The four week festival is a celebration of Shropshire Nature and of the countless ways people can work together to protect it.

Fran Lant from Fordhall said: “To call the last 18 months somewhat of a struggle may be considered a bit of an understatement, but a major narrative which has emerged has been the importance of connecting with the natural world and with each other.

"That's why we are taking part in the Shropshire Love Nature Festival, and why we kicked off our celebration of it by arranging events which highlight the importance of the smaller creatures of the natural world.”

The weekend included a session on protecting bug species, how eating bugs can reduce CO2 emissions in and creating bird feeders out of just some pine cones and bird feed.

"The three events were little ways you can appreciate our little creatures.”

Fordhall Farm is getting involved again on Thursday when its environmental arts co-ordinator Suzanne Antoney promotes the importance of wildlife corridors and encourages participants to collect natural materials as they go to contribute to piece a of landscape art representing the interconnectedness of nature.

Fordhall Farm is one of many organisations and individuals running events for the festival.

Other events can be found on the Shropshire Love Nature Festival facebook page.

Get Involved with Restoring Shropshire's Verges Project is the title of a talk at Harley Village Hall on Wednesday (18) from 6.30-7.30pm.

On Wednesday between 10.30am until noon the Wednesday Wilding outdoor play group for the under fives will be at The Cut Visitor Centre in Shewsbury. The Thursday Wildings group will be held at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch between 10.30am and noon.