Breeding programme sees 200 th osprey hatch

Jon Morris from Cockshutt took this incredible photo of an Osprey last month

The success, which had brought the birds back from extinction in the two countries, is based at Rutland Water nature reserve.

It was welcomed by Shropshire photographer, Jon Morris who took an incredible photo of an osprey on a trip to northern Scotland last month.

The Rutland Osprey Project started translocating birds from Scotland in 1996, carefully collecting 64 osprey chicks from Scottish nest sites and releasing them in Rutland between 1996 and 2001.

The first breeding pair of ospreys successfully raised a single chick at Rutland in 2001.

Since then the programme has helped birds to breed in other parts of England and Wales.

In July the 200th chick - a female - was born. She and other ospreys hatched this year are likely to remain in Rutland until early September, before they begin a 3,000-mile migration journey south, to the west coast of Africa.

At the Dyfi Osprey project two chicks were born this year, a male and female who have both fledged.

Jon Morris from Cockshutt travelled to Scotland to photograph ospreys in July.

"It was so amazing to see these incredible birds in action," he said.