Thunderstorm warning issued for Midlands

By Lisa O'BrienMid WalesEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Thunderstorms are forecast across the Midlands this week and residents are warned there is a chance of floods.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday, also covering the north of England and Northern Ireland. People have been told to expect slow-moving, thundery downpours which may lead to localised surface water.

A warning on the Met Office website says: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

Heavy showers are expected across much of the UK on Friday.

The Met Office says rainfall totals will vary considerably and not all locations will be affected by the heaviest showers.

However, where the showers do occur there is potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up.

The weather warning is in force from 10am on Friday until midnight.

Environment
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
North Shropshire
South Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Telford
Oswestry
Bridgnorth
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News