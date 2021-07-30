Renovation work starts for £10 million revamp of Telford's main fire station

Left to right: Mark Kiddie, Paul Gray, Cllr Eric Carter at Telford Central Fire Station at Stafford Park

The Stafford Park site will gain new single and two-storey extensions as part of modernisation of the Stafford Park site.

The station is the main response location for the borough and is set to include joint facilities for operational and management training as well as multi-agency emergency command facilities.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's Group Commander Paul Gray said: “Now building has begun on site it all feels very real and there is a buzz around the station as we see it take shape.

“The new facilities will mean we can work in a more streamlined way with fire service departments that have previously had to be housed elsewhere.

"The finished building will also serve as a more suitable place for us to work and train with our partners such as West Midlands Ambulance hazardous area response teams and West Mercia Police.”

Renovation work is underway at Telford Central Fire Station at Stafford Park

The brigade has been working in partnership with architects during the planning phase to ensure the building has a minimal environmental impact during the construction phase and beyond.

Facilities head Andrew Kelcey said: “The tanks have been installed because in periods of heavy rainfall, large amounts of water can be directed to drains over a short period, overloading them and contributing to flooding.

“To avoid this, the tanks will store the water, slowly releasing it over the following hours when systems are better able to cope.

“Firefighting sometimes involves the use of oils or other pollutants, so this site is also being built with interceptors which remove any chemicals before the water leaves the area.”

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority chairman Councillor Eric Carter said: “I’m very proud that the fire authority has been able to facilitate this valuable addition to the community and help make Shropshire safer.

Computer generated image of how the fire station will look

"It’s great that the project is now underway. I’m excited at the prospect of local people seeing the building become a reality and it serving as a real source of pride for the area."

The works are being carried out by Telford based McPhillips Limited civil engineering and building contractors.

Its marketing & business development manager Mark Kiddie said: “This is an exciting project for us, and the initial on-site preparatory work is going well. We’re looking forward to seeing the project progress as we work with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service to provide this state-of-the-art community facility.

“As a Telford business we’re delighted that our client shares our vision for supporting the local economy and, as our base is less than five miles from the fire station, locally employed people are already working on the delivery of the project.”