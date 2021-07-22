Bridgnorth schools back environmental initiative

Sarah Godden, CEO of TrustEd Schools Partnership, Dan Barlow, Castlefield's Year 5 teacher, Craig Hailes, citizenship teacher from Oldbury Wells School, and Bridgnorth mayor Sarah Barlow with pupils from Castlefields and Oldbury Wells schools

Sustainable Bridgnorth's Make One Change mission asked people throughout the town to pledge to change to one sustainable alternative.

Castlefields Primary School and Oldbury Wells School stepped up to the challenge to promote the initiative before the summer break.

The entire cohort of Year 9 students at Oldbury Wells School pledged to either avoid using plastic bottles and use a metal refill bottle, make sure they avoid using plastic bags and use recyclable bags instead, or ensure all food is wrapped in material that is non-plastic.

Craig Hailes, Year 9 tutor, said: “What was so lovely to see was the actual enthusiasm and concern for the town and the environment.

"These students have not only made a pledge but are actively seeing it through.

"They are also talking about it in lessons and checking up on each other to make sure the pledges are met.

"It has been a phenomenal uptake from Oldbury students in Year 9 and we couldn’t ask for any more.

"It clearly shows what a bunch of caring and considerate group of people we have at Oldbury Wells and how thoughtful and proactive the young generation are in Bridgnorth and the surrounding area. Utterly amazing.”

As part of their learning, Castlefields Primary School looked at all the features of high-quality persuasive writing and researched facts about plastic waste. The class were then challenged to produce an independently-written open letter to the people of Bridgnorth persuading them to change their plastic consumption habits. The mayor of Bridgnorth, Sarah Barlow, was sent a selection of pieces, judging Charlie Fletcher as the winner.

Councillor Barlow said: “I was recently asked by Sustainable Bridgnorth and Castlefields Primary School to judge a persuasive writing competition. All the letters written were of excellent quality and certainly worked well as a way of persuading the reader to listen to the argument. The letters were all excellent. The winning letter made well developed points and was well structured. The writer used a wide range of persuasive techniques in their writing. The message was very clear and well written by all those shortlisted.”

Sustainable Bridgnorth has also teamed up with Bridgnorth Library and businesses to offer a free Eco Trail.

Kath Norgrove, chairman of Sustainable Bridgnorth, said: “The trail is free and all trail forms that are completed and returned to the library will be entered in to an eco prize draw with some fabulous eco prizes including vouchers for Our Green Shop and The Bridgnorth Refill Room, courtesy of Frith Resource Management, and eco products courtesy of Mrs Sparkle. Last stop is the library where participants can join the fantastic Wild World Heroes Summer Reading Challenge 2021.”