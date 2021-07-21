Campaign launched against plans for 43 acre solar farm in Telford

Stop Steeraway Solar Farm group which will see farms in Limekiln Lane turned into Solar Farms. Organised by Jocelyn Lewis

The Stop Steeraway Solar Farm campaign group was started a few weeks ago to raise awareness of proposals by RE Projects Development Limited to install a solar farm and ancillary infrastructure at a site on Limekiln Lane, Wellington.

A scoping application was submitted in December last year, and Telford & Wrekin Council has since requested an Environmental Impact Assessment, citing significant effects on the area, including landscape and visual impact, heritage impacts and effects on biodiversity.

Jocelyn Lewis of Stop Steeraway Solar Farm organised a walking event on Monday for local people to join a ramble around the area to show how much it is valued by the community.

She said: "We became aware of the plans around two months ago and the Facebook page was launched and it's all grown from there.

The site at Limekiln Lane

"Yesterday was our first event as a campaign group to show people in the community how special the area is. On the back of yesterday's walk, so many people were saying it was in the week so they couldn't come.

"So we are arranging another walk on Sunday, August 15, so people can come along and show their support for the campaign and see why and how the area is used and enjoyed by the public.

"I live nearby and many residents of Arleston, Lawley and Wellington use the footpaths through it – especially over the last 18 months and lockdown.

"The event was really to raise awareness about the campaign and about the area for people to walk it and see what it's really like instead of just on a Facebook page."

Stop Steeraway Solar Farm group. Pictured from left are Councillor Angela McClements, Jocelyn Lewis and Councillor Joan Gorse

The site proposed for the solar farm is home to a maze of footpaths and bridleways, and is near to the beauty spots the Ercall and the Wrekin. Limekiln Lane, which cuts through the centre of the proposed site, is part of the Telford T50 trail and also forms one of the newly created Explore The Wrekin trails.

Jocelyn added: "The Facebook page has more than 660 followers in just a few weeks and we have given out posters for people to put in their windows. There is also a big banner across Dawley Road.

"A lot of people don't know about the plans so we just wanted to raise awareness of it before it goes to full planning.

"It has always been a popular area, but over the last 16 months of Covid restrictions, it has become a crucial factor in maintaining physical and mental wellbeing."