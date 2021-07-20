Serene swan family thought to be town's biggest ever

By Rob Smith NewportEnvironmentPublished:

Proud swan parents have been parading their huge clutch of cygnets around a Shropshire town, and it is thought it could be the largest family ever seen on the town's waterways.

The huge family of swan moving in convoy. Photo: Trevor Reoch
The huge family of swan moving in convoy. Photo: Trevor Reoch
The swans drifting down the canal. Photo: Peter Scott
The swans drifting down the canal. Photo: Peter Scott

Swans and their cygnets are a common annual sight in Newport, but this year's batch of 12 cygnets has amazed people in the town as the biggest they have seen.

The big family can often be seen serenely gliding down the canal, or venturing onto land near Victoria Park.

Town and borough councillor Peter Scott said: "It must be some sort of record. Swans usually lay up to 10 and expect to lose some. We have world-beating swans!

"I think it's been great to see how protective of them our community has been and how much joy they have brought us all."

He said the parents of the current batch have used the same nest as last year's family and may well be the same birds.

Fellow councillor Thomas Janke said: "Newport has been blessed once again with an abundance of these beautiful and graceful creatures.

"It's so lovely to see these swan families thriving in our wonderful canal. Long may that continue to be the case."

Environment
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News