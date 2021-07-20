Serene swan family thought to be town's biggest ever

The huge family of swan moving in convoy. Photo: Trevor Reoch The swans drifting down the canal. Photo: Peter Scott

Swans and their cygnets are a common annual sight in Newport, but this year's batch of 12 cygnets has amazed people in the town as the biggest they have seen.

The big family can often be seen serenely gliding down the canal, or venturing onto land near Victoria Park.

Town and borough councillor Peter Scott said: "It must be some sort of record. Swans usually lay up to 10 and expect to lose some. We have world-beating swans!

"I think it's been great to see how protective of them our community has been and how much joy they have brought us all."

He said the parents of the current batch have used the same nest as last year's family and may well be the same birds.

Fellow councillor Thomas Janke said: "Newport has been blessed once again with an abundance of these beautiful and graceful creatures.