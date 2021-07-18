Unattended bonfire extinguished near Bridgnorth country park

Fire crews at the scene. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

The blaze consisted of felled trees and brash on land at Stanmore Industrial Estate at about 12.50pm on Saturday.

The fire near Stanmore Country Park was left unattended and the fire service is reminding people to always keep fires in sight.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one appliance from Bridgnorth Fire Station and used an extended hose reel jet and small gear to dampen and extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman from Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "One extended hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire and damp down the surrounding area.

"Please think responsibility in this weather about having fires, and certainly do not leave them unattended. They will spread quickly."