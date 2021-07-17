Dog rescued from hot car in Shrewsbury

The dog that was rescued. Photo: Shrewsbury Police

Police were alerted to a black Labrador-type dog that had been left in a car in the town on Saturday afternoon, on one of the hottest days of the year.

A statement said: "Dog has been saved and rushed to the vets, the average temperature for a dog should be 36 degrees, his was 40.8!

"Completely unacceptable and so many risks that come with this! Owner reported for the offence."

Officers said the dog survived having been treated at the vets.