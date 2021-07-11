20 tonnes of hay on fire at barn near Oswestry

By Rory SmithOswestryEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

About 20 tonnes of hay went up in flames at a barn in a Shropshire village.

The blaze happened at a farm in Trefonen, south-west of Oswestry, at about 5pm on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier from Baschurch, Craven Arms, Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations.

The fire involved 20 tonnes of hay and crews dampened it down using drag rakes, shovels, mathooks and two hose-reel jets.

Firefighters were able to stand down about an hour later and further checks were conducted to ensure the blaze was fully extinguished.

Environment
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News