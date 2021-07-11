20 tonnes of hay on fire at barn near Oswestry

The blaze happened at a farm in Trefonen, south-west of Oswestry, at about 5pm on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four appliances including the light pumping unit and the water carrier from Baschurch, Craven Arms, Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations.

The fire involved 20 tonnes of hay and crews dampened it down using drag rakes, shovels, mathooks and two hose-reel jets.