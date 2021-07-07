Community centres, schools and village halls across Telford benefit from climate change grants

Addenbrooke House, Telford & Wrekin Council's head office

Telford & Wrekin Council has named the first projects that will benefit from its climate change fund.

The initiative, which launched in February to support local groups with projects to reduce their carbon footprint, received 69 applications with grant requests totalling over £250,000 – far in excess of the £100,000 originally allocated.

Applicants were informed in May if their bid had been successful.

The funds will be used to upgrade lighting to LED, bike storage, recycling bins, a community electric car charging point, among other projects.

Those which were successful include Admaston House Community Centre; All Saints Church, Wellington; Dawley C of E Primary Academy; Lightmoor Village Primary School; Sambrook Village Hall and St Andrew’s Church, Church Aston.

A number of councils also benefited from grants.

Lilleshall Parish Council will put the funding towards a solar PV system at Lilleshall Tennis Centre; Newport Town Council received a grant for a Recycle on the Go bin project and Waters Upton Parish Council will use the cash towards a range of energy efficiency projects across the parish, including a residents’ engagement programme and energy efficiency measures in a number of public buildings.

Wellington Town Council will also use the funding towards a solar PV system at Wellington Public Conveniences.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “I’m delighted that the council’s climate change fund attracted such a terrific response and that we’re now able to start distributing grants to these great projects across the borough.

“Having declared a climate emergency in 2019, we made a commitment for the council’s operations to be carbon neutral by 2030 and we have an aspiration for the whole borough to hit that target too.

"Initiatives like our climate change fund are one great way that we as a community are taking steps together to achieve that ambitious goal.

“I’m proud that, as a council, we’re not just talking about climate change: we’re taking action.

"These grants will have a direct and immediate impact on the borough’s carbon footprint, and I’d like to thank all those that applied for the funding – they’ve demonstrated that there’s a real appetite in Telford and Wrekin to help tackle climate change.”