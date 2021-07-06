Up to 30 firefighters tackle biomass barn blaze near Market Drayton

The fire inside the barn. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

Crews were called to put out the flames at IEC Solution, in Tyrley Road, Woodseaves near Market Drayton at 8pm on Monday.

Firefighters tackle Woodseaves blaze. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

They arrived to discover a barn containing biomass boilers alight.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said biomass inside the building was on fire.

A number of crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

The brigade posted on Twitter: "Officer to building fire in #Woodseaves near #MarketDrayton. Large fire involving #biomass boilers and product within building Fire #MakePumps4 #MakePumps6."

Crews based at Market Drayton, Hodnet, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth along with an operations officer were sent to the scene where they use an aerial platform and a water carrier to bring the flames under control.

Thermal imaging showing the heat of the fire. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

IEC Solution is operated by International Energy Crops Ltd and supplies renewable heating, animal bedding and energy crop solutions for the farming and manufacturing industries.

3/3 Rapid, assertive firefighting by initial crews helped prevent fire spread 🔥👍🏻 8 BA 👩🏻‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒 4 HRJs💦 2 Jets 💦 2 Ground monitors💦 ALP 💦 Light Pumping Unit 💦 Fantastic effort and #Teamwork by all crews/officers not forgetting support of @SFRS_Control #TechServices #workshops👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2nnzBx0GOi — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) July 6, 2021

The force also said it received support from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue service tweeted to say: "Great work by our crews last night to bring this barn fire under control quickly.