Up to 30 firefighters tackle biomass barn blaze near Market Drayton

Around 30 firefighters tackled a blaze overnight at a barn containing biomass material.

The fire inside the barn. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton
Crews were called to put out the flames at IEC Solution, in Tyrley Road, Woodseaves near Market Drayton at 8pm on Monday.

Firefighters tackle Woodseaves blaze. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

They arrived to discover a barn containing biomass boilers alight.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said biomass inside the building was on fire.

A number of crews were called to deal with the blaze. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

The brigade posted on Twitter: "Officer to building fire in #Woodseaves near #MarketDrayton. Large fire involving #biomass boilers and product within building Fire #MakePumps4 #MakePumps6."

Crews based at Market Drayton, Hodnet, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth along with an operations officer were sent to the scene where they use an aerial platform and a water carrier to bring the flames under control.

Thermal imaging showing the heat of the fire. Photo: SFRS_MDrayton

IEC Solution is operated by International Energy Crops Ltd and supplies renewable heating, animal bedding and energy crop solutions for the farming and manufacturing industries.

The force also said it received support from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue service tweeted to say: "Great work by our crews last night to bring this barn fire under control quickly.

"A fire investigation will be taking place to determine the cause of the blaze."

