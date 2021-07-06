Up to 30 firefighters tackle biomass barn blaze near Market Drayton

Crews were called to put out the flames at IEC Solution, in Tyrley Road, Woodseaves near Market Drayton at 8pm on Monday.
They arrived to discover a barn containing biomass boilers alight.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said biomass inside the building was on fire.
The brigade posted on Twitter: "Officer to building fire in #Woodseaves near #MarketDrayton. Large fire involving #biomass boilers and product within building Fire #MakePumps4 #MakePumps6."
Crews based at Market Drayton, Hodnet, Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth along with an operations officer were sent to the scene where they use an aerial platform and a water carrier to bring the flames under control.
IEC Solution is operated by International Energy Crops Ltd and supplies renewable heating, animal bedding and energy crop solutions for the farming and manufacturing industries.
3/3 Rapid, assertive firefighting by initial crews helped prevent fire spread 🔥👍🏻 8 BA 👩🏻🚒👨🏻🚒 4 HRJs💦 2 Jets 💦 2 Ground monitors💦 ALP 💦 Light Pumping Unit 💦 Fantastic effort and #Teamwork by all crews/officers not forgetting support of @SFRS_Control #TechServices #workshops👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/2nnzBx0GOi— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) July 6, 2021
The force also said it received support from Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service and Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue service tweeted to say: "Great work by our crews last night to bring this barn fire under control quickly.
"A fire investigation will be taking place to determine the cause of the blaze."