RSPCA in search for rescue officer to cover Shropshire

By Nick Humphreys

The RSPCA has launched a drive to recruit a new animal rescue officer in Shropshire and Herefordshire as part of a nationwide campaign.

The charity is aiming to recruit 23 officers across the country. The newly-formed role will put the successful candidate on the route to becoming an RSPCA inspector.

RSPCA head of the inspectorate Dermot Murphy said: “As someone who started my career in an entry level role, I know what an exciting opportunity this is for the right candidate.

“This is a difficult job which needs a resilient character but there are also truly magical moments, such as removing animals from a situation where they are suffering and seeing them heal, physically and mentally.

“Releasing wildlife is always a joy, untangling a fox that gets caught in goal netting is one example. Helping an owner by giving advice or assistance where a person is struggling is also rewarding.”

Successful candidates will spend a year training, there is a video online of what to expect. To apply, visit rspca.org.uk/utilities/jobs by July 23.

Nick Humphreys

