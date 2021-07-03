RSPCA in search for rescue officer to cover Shropshire

The charity is aiming to recruit 23 officers across the country. The newly-formed role will put the successful candidate on the route to becoming an RSPCA inspector.

RSPCA head of the inspectorate Dermot Murphy said: “As someone who started my career in an entry level role, I know what an exciting opportunity this is for the right candidate.

“This is a difficult job which needs a resilient character but there are also truly magical moments, such as removing animals from a situation where they are suffering and seeing them heal, physically and mentally.

“Releasing wildlife is always a joy, untangling a fox that gets caught in goal netting is one example. Helping an owner by giving advice or assistance where a person is struggling is also rewarding.”