Shrewsbury floods: Fresh plea as victims still waiting over long-term measures

Flooding in Coleham in February last year

Coleham in Shrewsbury has borne the brunt of the damage and destruction caused after storms led to major floods twice in 2020 and once this year.

Defra grants to help install flood barriers and pumps have come as a welcome boost to businesses, but a lack of action around long-term plans is raising concern in the community.

An Environment Agency report to advise on action that should be taken should have been published in the spring.

The River Severn Partnership, created in response to the major flood events, said in October that it would be engaging with communities affected and that the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road dam idea formed an “important part” of flood alleviation plans. But the dam plan was shelved by Shropshire Council in February, and there hasn’t yet been an update.

Sam Jewell kayaking down Coleham

The partnership secured £40 million in government funding to accelerate putting up flood barriers in July last year.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday said: “The grants are good, but if we have another big flood this winter it would be a disaster. It feels like Coleham has been forgotten.

Jonathan Ruddock, owner of The Light House in Longden Coleham, said: “We’ve got 20 independent businesses on this road. It’s normally bustling and vibrant. But how long can we carry on with this? I don’t think it’s too strong to say that it’s farcical that this report still isn’t out.”

Sam Jewell, co-owner of House Coffee Co, added: “Regarding anything long term we haven’t heard anything.”

Town feels forgotten over severe flooding

Ron Targett from Shrewsbury Steam Trust demonstrates how high up the water came

Ron Targett is usually the first to see the water cascading over from the English Bridge end of Longden Coleham when the floods are on their way.

The pumping station volunteer is one of many in the disaster-hit Shrewsbury community to be wishing long-term solutions to their woe would gush in half as quickly.

A fresh plea for action has been made by locals this week due to delayed environment reports, outdated ideas still to be redressed and a feeling of being "forgotten" by those responsible for bringing change.

Ron recalled how earlier this year there was panic when the Welsh Bridge gauge suggested the river level would soar to more than 6m, even higher than the 5.25m that was recorded in 2000 during the worst ever floods to hit the town.

Thankfully the gauge was faulty and the flooding wasn't as bad. Ron was keeping a lookout.

"A lot of people were worried, but I could tell it wasn't right. I'm normally the first to see it. That road up there is a metre high, and it only takes it going over by a couple of inches and all the water comes gushing down," he said.

Though this year's disaster wasn't as horrendous has first feared, it's never easy for the community, which has become accustomed to mucking in with one another.

"It's a lot of work. We have to try and move everything that we can," Ron added.

"We were ferrying carers in boats over to the care homes. You just have to get on with it."

Sam Jewell from House Coffee Co

One of the most iconic images from flooding disasters in Coleham is of Sam Jewell, co-owner of House Coffee Co, kayaking down a road normally bustling with cars and shoppers, ferrying essentials to stranded residents.

He epitomised the Coleham spirit of looking on the bright side when he spoke with the Shropshire Star this week, expressing his gratitude for a £10,000 Defra grant which will go towards installing barriers and pumps later this month, though he also raised concerns about the pace of long-term fixes coming to fruition.

"We've had the Defra grant, so that's really positive. But regarding anything long term we haven't heard anything. I'm not happy with what's happening long term," said Sam.

"If it happens again, we'll be prepared. It's happened three times in two years. We've adapted the shop so everything is high up or moveable.

"The grants are a good start, but it's about what comes next."

An Environment Agency report to advise on action that should be taken should have been published in spring.

The River Severn Partnership, a leadership network which came together in response to the major flood events, said it would be engaging with communities affected and that the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road dam idea formed an "important part" of flood alleviation proposals.

That was last October. The dam plan was shelved by Shropshire Council this February, and there hasn't yet been an update. The partnership secured £40m in government funding to accelerate the process of putting up flood barriers in July last year.

Jonathan Ruddock from The Light House

For Jomathan Ruddock, owner of The Light House in Longden Coleham, the waiting is a source of frustration, especially considering the work he has put in to try and negate the impact of floods.

"I've done lots of things to the shop to alleviate problems caused by the floods. I've raised the level of the floor and rendered.

"We still seem to be waiting on a report after report on how to move forward. It's been 18 months since the initial floods.

"Half of the drains in the road don't work properly. I think it's since it was resurfaced.

"A lot of what's on the River Severn Partnership website is irrelevant because the dam isn't happening now.

"We've got 20 independent businesses on this road. It's normally bustling and vibrant. But how long can we carry on with this?

"I don't think it's too strong to say that it's farcical that this report still isn't out."

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday

Councillor Kate Halliday added: "We're still just waiting to hear. We're waiting for the report from the Environment Agency. I do appreciate they have faced a lot of cuts over the last 10 years, but the report was supposed to be out in spring.

"A lot of what it was supposed to say was about long term plans. It would certainly help Coleham and the rest of Shropshire with what the plans are going forward.

"The grants are good, but if we have another big flood this winter it would be a disaster. It feels like Coleham has been forgotten.

"Frankwell has sorted its flooding problems, and Abbey doesn't seem to flood any more. But what about Coleham?

"We heard our MP say in the media recently about how stressful he found the flooding. Imagine what it's like for the people who live and work here in Coleham."

Environment Secretary George Eustace said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had asked him to lead on the floods situation when he visited Coleham during the 2020 disaster. He said £4bn would be spent on flood defences over the five years from 2020.

Mr Eustace has been contacted by Shropshire Star for a comment, as has Shropshire Council.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are continuing to work with our local partners, including Shropshire Council, to assess the potential to reduce the risk of flooding in the Coleham area of Shrewsbury.

“This work is part of our on-going partner and community consultations across Shropshire for areas also including Ironbridge, Ludlow and Bridgnorth following the recent flooding.