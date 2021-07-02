Large amount of smoke coming from burning waste in Telford

By Rory SmithTelfordEnvironmentPublished:

Firefighters battled a large amount of smoke coming from waste material and rubbish burning in Telford.

Crews from Wellington Fire Station were sent to fire in the open down Hollyhead Road in Ketley at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service used breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the blaze.

The fire service reported: "Quantity of waste material and rubbish alight in the open.

"Crews have used positive pressure ventilation to clear some of the smoke from the area.

"Two breathing apparatus also in use due to large quantity of smoke."

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour before standing down at about 5.15pm.

Environment
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News