Large amount of smoke coming from burning waste in Telford

Crews from Wellington Fire Station were sent to fire in the open down Hollyhead Road in Ketley at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service used breathing apparatus and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the blaze.

The fire service reported: "Quantity of waste material and rubbish alight in the open.

"Crews have used positive pressure ventilation to clear some of the smoke from the area.

"Two breathing apparatus also in use due to large quantity of smoke."