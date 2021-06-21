Much Wenlock agricultural business supports tree planting campaign

The Tree Appeal aims to support school communities throughout the UK, as well as forest regeneration projects in Kenya

Landowner Products is working with the Tree Appeal to ensure schools across the UK are supplied with greenery, with a significant amount also going to regeneration projects in the Kereita Forest and Marsabit County regions of Kenya.

Based in Farley Road, Landowner is the first company to take part in the relaunch of the Tree Appeal's Tree Twinning initiative, by which every tree planted in the UK is matched with its 'twin' in Africa. Tree Twinning, originally launched in 2007, is receiving a boost this year with the two new Kenyan projects.

The UK trees will be planted in schools throughout the country, in most cases by the children themselves. These new saplings will provide a habitat for wildlife, promoting biodiversity and helping to preserve the natural environment.

The aim of the project is to give children hands-on experience of how trees are planted and teach them how important trees are to the world in which we live.

The Kenyan trees, many of which will be fruit trees, will be planted in two regions – the Kereita Forest planting project aims to fight deforestation and climate change impacts while benefitting the livelihoods of those living in forest communities. The Dry Lands Forest Restoration project in Marsabit/Samburu Counties aims to support sustainable food security in the targeted areas through the building of sustainable techniques in community groups.

Emma Starr, of Landowner Products, which manufactures clear liquid fertilisers and foliar nutrients, said: “Working with the Tree Appeal is intrinsic to our goals and we are delighted to be helping to improve the environment and habitats for indigenous wildlife in the UK and abroad.