Cyclists warned not to use walking paths on Stiperstones

Stiperstones

Bosses at the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), which includes the Stiperstones, have warned of an increase in bikes on the main track and along the rocky ridgeline.

These are public footpaths and for walkers only, cyclists have been encouraged to use the bridleways.

A spokesperson from the AONB partnership said: "We are seeing increasing numbers of bikes on the main track up to the ridgeline – from the Knolls Car Park – and across the rocky ridgeline itself. Please be aware that these are public footpaths and cannot be used by bikes.

"We ask cyclists to remain on the bridleways. The map at the entrance to the main track shows the different rights of way around the reserve. Bridleways are shown by the blue way markers on site.

"Please keep to the Countryside Code when you are out and about in the Shropshire Hills to keep everyone and the environment safe.

"Care and consideration is needed – you must stick to bridleways (blue arrows) if you’re cycling or horse riding and be mindful of others, such as walkers, using bridleways.

"Public footpaths (yellow arrows) are for walking only. It’s important to stay on the footpath or bridleway to minimise disturbance to wildlife and livestock."