Chairman of Oswestry in Bloom, Miss Betty Gull

Calverhall, Ludlow, Oswestry and Shrewsbury's in bloom committees have all entered the Heart in England competition, with winners in the different categories put forward to the the national event.

Running alongside the popular, annual competition is the Royal Horticultural Society's It's Your Neighbourhood with the Shifnal Millennium Sensory Garden and The Albrighton Trust Moat and Gardens involved.

Cae Glas Park in Oswestry has also entered the Parks category.

This year's competition will be very different with much of it relying on a portfolio that will be sent to the judges by each local in-bloom committee.

Oswestry In Bloom will again be hunting for Gold in the Heart of England competition trying to maintain Oswestry’s high standards.

Chairman, Miss Betty Gull said: "Part of our bid will show the judges what lovely gardens the people of Oswestry create through out own Oswestry In Bloom, always a highly successful July competition. Margaret Thrower, gardening expert and daughter of famous TV Gardening presenter Percy Thrower, will again be judging Oswestry in bloom this year but because of restrictions it will be limited this year.

"All front gardens in Oswestry will be judged from the roadside, so there will be no need to nominate those this year. Anyone wanting their back garden to take part should contact Oswestry Town Council on 01691 680222.

"The Town Centre Window Competition will also be taking place again with a theme of Butterflies so let your imagination fly."

Chairman of Ludlow in Bloom, Councillor Viv Parry, said Ludlow had won gold for at least 16 years.

She said volunteers were currently working hard on planting in the community areas of the town and she said she was very grateful to them.

"We are having our own competition as well with classes for small, medium and large gardens," she said.

"Because of restrictions they will be judged from photos. People wanting to take part must sent photos of their gardens to myself at Viv.parry@gmail.com."

Councillor Parry said there would also be a children's competition to build a scarecrow.