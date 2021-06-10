Shropshire footballers trek for hours and collect heaps of rubbish

Some of the team with the masses of litter they collected. Back row from left are Chloe Richards, James Hallam and Alex Gammon, all of AR Richards. Front row are Matt Allen and Adam Rogers. Photo: Michael Wincott Photography Chloe Richards, James Hallam and Alex Gammon with Matthew Allen and Adam Rogers in front. Photo: Michael Wincott Photography

The team from Hodnet FC collected rubbish along the A53 between Hodnet and the eastern edge of Market Drayton, spending almost seven hours and filling more than 30 bin bags.

First team manager Matt Allen said: "We started around 10.30am at Hodnet and after two hours and several bags of rubbish we made our way down the A53 bypass to Tern Hill. We had six players plus secretary Adam Rogers and myself along with Shropshire councillor for Market Drayton West, Ian Nellins, who helped collect rubbish but also collected the bags in his car we filled along the way – we soon realised we would be filling more bags than anticipated.

"We eventually got down to Tern Hill roundabout about 3.30pm and after a short re-fuel made our way onto the Muller roundabout and then onto the Gingerbread Man roundabout about 6pm. We then took the two vehicles full of rubbish to AR Richards in Tern Hill who will be recycling most of the waste."

The bags were taken by AR Richards, one of the club's long-term sponsors who helped get the club get off the ground when it reformed three years ago.

The initiative was all to raise money to go towards new facilities, and it has raised about £900.

Mr Allen said: "We're really chuffed with the support from the Hodnet and Market Drayton residents. A very, warm, long day was made worthwhile by the constant beeps of support by passing vehicles and the kind donations received to our JustGiving page. These community initiatives are vital for young people to be involved in as they will ultimately carry what we do on and hopefully never discard a piece of rubbish outside a bin again.

"After a long season a good number of players and staff turned out which makes me very proud of the whole club."

The money raised will go on a portacabin to act as an office in order to host summer football camps, as well as an officials' changing room.