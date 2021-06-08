Telford & Wrekin joins spring clean initiative

Rough Park BMX track in Woodside

Residents and community groups will be working in partnership to support Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean and the council wants others to lend a hand.

The council said there were plenty of litter picks due to be held on Saturday across the borough.

Councillors, officers, Street Champions, Climate Change Champions, Community Action Teams, community groups, individuals and businesses are all rolling up their sleeves and taking part.

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhoods Councillor Lee Carter said: “It is great to see everyone coming together to help care for our borough. Their contribution is on top of our record investment in keeping our streets and green spaces clean and green.

“This year’s event coincides with National Volunteers’ Week, which is an opportunity for us to thank volunteers for all they do. Our volunteer Street Champions have been even busier than usual with the Great British Spring Clean, and I would personally like to say an extra big thank you to them.”

Plastic litter picks will be held on Saturday at 10am at Dawley pools; Dawley Park and Malinslee; Wellington area; Oakengates/The Cockshutt and Admaston Green. At 11am at Rough Park, in Woodside; and in Ironbridge area.

Participants will be will be encouraged to separate recyclables and general waste into two bags.

Cabinet member for partnership, Councillor Paul Watling, said: “It’s lovely to see volunteers working with us to keep Telford and Wrekin a clean and tidy place. This is what the Great British Spring Clean is about, everyone doing their bit for our environment.”

Cabinet member for climate change, Councillor Carolyn Healy, said: “Everyone taking part in the plastic free litter picks on Saturday June 12 will be helping us in our mission to create a better borough and be carbon neutral by 2030.

“Millions of things that could be reused or recycled end up thrown away or littered. As well as messing up our environment, litter does unimaginable harm to our wildlife.

“I hope people will join one of the events planned. I will be leading the event in Ironbridge and would welcome the extra pairs of hands. Together we can make a difference.”

Anyone wanting to lend a hand on Saturday must register in advance due to Covid guidelines via email to pride.officer@telford.gov.uk.