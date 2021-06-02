Newport youths helping to keep their parks clean

Some of the litter collected at Norbroom Park. Photo: Councillor Thomas Janke

Borough and town councillor for Newport Thomas Janke said he was heartened to hear from a boy in the town who takes an active part in keeping Norbroom Park clean.

It came after the councillor undertook his own litter pick and noticed "plenty" of food and drink waste.

He said: "Norbroom skate park has been given a once over this morning – plenty of plastic bottles and sweet wrappers around despite there being several bins to choose from.

"It’s great to see evidence of this facility getting lots of use, but please bin your rubbish.

"If anyone who uses the skatepark or Norbroom Park in general wishes to help keep this area free from litter, why not consider signing up to be a Street Champion?"

It is Telford & Wrekin Council's scheme for providing residents with the tools to clean up their areas. Learn more at telford.gov.uk/info/20474/streets_and_roads/383/street_champions.

Councillor Janke was encouraged by one teenager who has been making the effort.

"I've been approached by a young person who uses the skate park who thanked me for helping to keep the area tidy, but assured me him and his friends try to do their bit to keep the place clean whilst they are using it.