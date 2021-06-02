Bus service to beauty spots will reduce congestion and allow visitors to enjoy the countryside

Walkers enjoy the scenery of the Dee Valley above the Horseshoe Pass The Picturesque Bus

The Dee Valley Picturesque Bus service is a circular route which will run every Saturday until October 2021. It will link Llangollen and the surrounding villages to popular local attractions including Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, Wenffrwd Nature Reserve, Horseshoe Falls, Valle Crucis Abbey, Plas Newydd Historic House and the Horseshoe Pass.

The aim is to make it easier for those without their own vehicle to access the area and for people to be able to visit the key locations without the need of a car and reduce congestion and the need for parking spaces.

It has been made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales, and delivered in partnership by Denbighshire County Council and the Our Picturesque Landscape project.

The Dee Valley Picturesque Bus Service 199 will operate Saturdays only from Saturday 15 May – Saturday 30 October 2021. For the full timetable and ticket prices for the Picturesque Bus service please see Denbighshire bus timetable webpage or pick up a leaflet from Llangollen Tourist Information Centre.

Kate Thomson, Partnership Officer for the Our Picturesque Landscape project, said: “We are delighted to launch the Dee Valley Picturesque Bus Service. This project was due to launch in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic, so we are really pleased that this service will be able to run in 2021 and hopefully for many years to come. By working in partnership with Denbighshire County Council, we have been able to ensure that the service complements existing public transport provision.

“Connecting to bus timetables from Corwen and Wrexham makes the Picturesque Bus service the ideal option for planning walks in the area. We are grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales for making this service possible, and hope it will go on to be a great success and a real legacy for the Our Picturesque Landscape project.”

Brian Jones, Denbighshire County Council’s Lead Member for Waste, Transport and the Environment, said: