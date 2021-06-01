Visiting deer is encouraging sign for church wildlife

By Rob Smith NewportEnvironmentPublished:

This restful visitor to a churchyard is the latest sign of its success in attracting wildlife.

The deer resting in the churchyard
The deer resting in the churchyard

The churchyard at St Andrew's in Church Aston has been a focus for the committee and the volunteers during lockdown, who have installed trails, a nature noticeboard and an orchard.

'No-mow May' has been another initiative encouraging biodiversity. Letting grass grow long can help bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

At least one four-legged neighbour has taken notice, and this deer was spotted resting in the long grass this week.

There are frequent updates on the projects at St Andrew's online. Visit facebook.com/churchastonandrews to learn more.

Environment
News
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News