Visiting deer is encouraging sign for church wildlife

The deer resting in the churchyard

The churchyard at St Andrew's in Church Aston has been a focus for the committee and the volunteers during lockdown, who have installed trails, a nature noticeboard and an orchard.

'No-mow May' has been another initiative encouraging biodiversity. Letting grass grow long can help bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

At least one four-legged neighbour has taken notice, and this deer was spotted resting in the long grass this week.