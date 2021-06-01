Visiting deer is encouraging sign for church wildlife

The churchyard at St Andrew's in Church Aston has been a focus for the committee and the volunteers during lockdown, who have installed trails, a nature noticeboard and an orchard.
'No-mow May' has been another initiative encouraging biodiversity. Letting grass grow long can help bees, butterflies and other wildlife.
At least one four-legged neighbour has taken notice, and this deer was spotted resting in the long grass this week.
There are frequent updates on the projects at St Andrew's online. Visit facebook.com/churchastonandrews to learn more.