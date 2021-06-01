Council creates dedicated climate change committee

Councillor Alan Mosley

The Shrewsbury Town Council initiative was put forward by the authority's leader Alan Mosley and received the backing of all members.

Councillor Mosley said the issue of climate change was “critical to all our futures”, and needed more focus.

He said: “In 2019 the council made its climate emergency declaration and commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030, and since then I have chaired an informal advisory group supporting that commitment.

“This group has been invaluable in assessing our plans and giving guidance in policy and its implementation.

“However, I believe that now is the time to reaffirm the importance of that climate emergency declaration and so set up a dedicated committee to sit alongside our three existing standing committees, to focus on these overriding issues and develop further initiatives that not only work towards our council’s carbon neutrality but also supports the wider efforts of Shrewsbury as a whole to make the town carbon neutral as soon as possible.

"The committee will be innovative in being made up of not just council members but it will also bring in co-optees as part of the council’s decision making process.

“These will be drawn from key local organisations with great climate change credentials, for example the Environment Agency, Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth, the Wildlife Trust, the Shropshire Partnership group.

“As noted, this group will not just be concerned with our own efforts as Shrewsbury Town Council but is also dedicated to encouraging and supporting others in their efforts, be they businesses, other organisations or local groups across Shrewsbury.

“The committee will also make recommendations on the use of the council’s substantial ring-fenced budget and will manage a new fund which will be set up to provide financial support for qualifying schemes needing additional help.”