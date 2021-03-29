Ludlow campaigners mark day of environmental bill with protest

Green Party member Linda Senior calls for climate action

Individuals from various groups working to combat the climate emergency took to the streets with banners to highlight their concerns on Friday.

It was the day the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill was set to go before parliament, but was suspended due to the pandemic.

Brought by Caroline Lucas, the MP for Brighton & Hove, the bill sets out measures to tackle the climate emergency.

Representatives from Shropshire environmental groups including Ludlow 21, the South Shropshire Climate Action Group, Extinction Rebellion and the CEE Bill Alliance were all in attendance.

Campaigner Steve Hale said: "It is easy to set targets, but far harder to achieve them.

"So far, the government has missed all the targets it has set itself, and they were based on just an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2050, not 100 per cent.

"We have little confidence that it will meet its 2050 target, and when it doesn’t, it will spell disaster for us and the planet. Far better to set a closer target date. If we miss it, then there might still be some time to catch up if we need to."