Call for marathon runners to put in the miles for Shropshire rescue centre

A scoter that was recently cared for at Cuan

The first three virtual London Marathon entry places provided to Cuan Wildlife Rescue have already been allocated and interested participants are encouraged to register quickly for the limited places remaining.

Entry costs £20 and runners are asked to raise just £100 minimum sponsorship for the wildlife rescue centre. Application for the remaining places can be made by e-mailing fundraisingcwr@gmail.com

The virtual 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon can be run anywhere in the world and the event app will record each participant’s progress. Runners can cover the 26.2 mile distance on a route of their choice and there are 24 hours to complete the event.

Finishers will earn an official virtual London Marathon medal and a New Balance finisher’s T-shirt. Cuan Wildlife Rescue will also provide its runners with a T-shirt before the marathon.

Sponsorship raised will help the charity care for and rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned wild animals and birds. Each year, Cuan Wildlife Rescue admits around 5,740 wildlife casualties and is the only wildlife rescue centre in Shropshire to offer a round-the-clock service. Every animal receives first aid and if required, veterinary treatment. Once they’re well enough, the charity returns the animals to the wild.

“Completing a marathon is a fantastic achievement and this is an iconic event. On top of that, our runners will be raising crucial funds to support the treatment of wild animals in need of care,” said Deb Bolger, community fundraiser for Cuan.

“Taking place in October, there’s still plenty of time to prepare for the virtual marathon. As the event can be completed over 24 hours, you can jog, walk or even break the event down into more manageable stages."