Allotments’ water supply switched off amid climate crisis fears

Newport Town Council withdrew the water supply to allotments in the town to try and reduce water waste, said councillor Lyn Fowler.

It prompted fears from some allotment holders that, with summers becoming drier and warmer, their plants would suffer.

Earlier this month the town council agreed to provide water containers at the Meadow View and Boughey Road sites as a “temporary measure”, but councillor Fowler said that some “exciting” long-term, sustainable solutions have been put forward in discussions with the allotment holders.

They include a suggestion that wind power could be used to pump water from bore holes.

Councillor Fowler said: “What we decided last September was we would turn the water off as we do every year, but we wouldn’t turn it back on.

"Like most people, we have recognised the climate emergency, and drinking water shouldn’t really be used for watering plants.

"We [the council’s leisure & environmental services committee] will have another meeting in April.

“Myself and councillor Tim Nelson are in discussions with the allotment holders. We’ve had lots of different ideas.”

Earlier this month, the 70 allotment holders at Meadow View site received a letter from the town council.