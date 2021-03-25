Bethesda Chapel - Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant from Google Street View Bethesda Chapel - in context of where it is in the town of Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant - from UK Grid Reference Finder

The change of use planning application was made by Daniel Smith for Bethesda chapel on Back street which is nearly 200 years old.

The proposal would see and extra floor put into the chapel, creating five bedrooms and providing and office/studio space

Mr Smith who does not have an agent explains his proposal in a design and access statement.

He said: “The original building was built in 1828 and an extension built in 1848 with a basement below that was used as a boiler room for the chapels heating.

“Currently the existing building is empty and previously used as a place of worship.

“The proposal is to create a dwelling consisting of five bedrooms four of which are en-suite, an open plan living area made up of kitchen dining and seating areas and a separate office/studio area.”

To create an upstairs in the chapel, a mezzanine floor will be built into it.

Three parking spaces will also be created by moving the boundary wall back by 5.5 metres.

The plans include improving the heating and energy efficiency of the building.

Old doors and windows will be replaced with new doors with insulation and double glazed windows.

Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant Community Council is in favour of the proposal.

Council clerk, Ann Klages, said: “The community council fully support your application.

“Bethesda chapel was owned by the Presbyterian Church of Wales, but closed in early 2019 due to falling congregation numbers in recent years.

“Due to this, and it’s derelict state, the Presbyterian Church of Wales decided to sell the chapel.

“Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant has two active places of worship, namely Seion Chapel and St Dogfan’s Church, so the community council believes that the loss of Bethesda Chapel will not have a detrimental impact on the community.