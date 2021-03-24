Work to reopen disused waterways resumes

Shaping the Montgomery Canal at Crickheath Shaping the Montgomery Canal at Crickheath

After a break Shropshire Union Canal helpers have been continuing work to restore a dry section of the Montgomery Canal at Crickheath to link it with the national network of canals to the Winding Hole at Crickheath which has got water in the channel.

In December the volunteers completed the huge task of overbuilding an area of subsidence affecting both sides of banking in the middle of the section.

Since then a massive pumping out programme has seen thousands of gallons of rain and ground water removed to allow machines to operate at both ends.

The group said the emphasis has now shifted to preparing a smaller section of the channel next to Crickheath

Winding Hole which has also suffered from subsidence for remedial treatment.

Other tasks have included levelling and stabilising at the sloppy bed near Pryce’s Bridge dubbed The Hell

Hole in preparation for shaping the channel which will then lined with layers of waterproofing materials, and blocks, in the summer.

Another team has removed unwanted sections of fencing and installing new sections to cope with boundary changes and repairing damaged parts.

To compensate for time lost due to Covid restrictions there will now be two work parties per month until Christmas.

Further on down the canal towards Llanymynech another restoration group Restore The

Montgomery are due to start work on installing a new road bridge near School House, in Long Lane, later in the year.