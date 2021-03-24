Springtime display to mark a year of Covid and spark some happiness in Newport

Plant pots, paint and ribbons make up a fun new display that is hoped to inspire some positivity after a year of Covid-19.

The display features all the colours of the rainbow
Maggie Duggan of Newport often adorns the corner of Wellington Road and Boughey Road with topical displays, using salvaged planting materials and bits and bobs, decorated in eye-catching fashion.

The latest, to mark a year of coronavirus in the UK, features several painted figures including a number of black-and-yellow bees.

And children have contributed too, with a number of painted adornments still to come.

Maggie said: "I've tried to incorporate all the colours of the rainbow in it.

"After the sadness of everything in the last year, it's trying to bring up the brightness.

"School children have done little painted stones to look like bugs and bees.

"It's just old plant pots but I did have to buy some new ones because I needed some extra large pots."

With all of the displays, Maggie strives to use as much salvaged material as possible to promote the message that parents can enjoy enriching entertainment with their children without shelling out.

The display's central attraction is a flowerbed in a rusty old wheelbarrow, donated by a nearby farmer.

"It's all about putting some happiness back into Newport," said Maggie.

