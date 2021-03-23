Councillor urges further action against Telford fly-tipping

A free bulky waste collection service is being trialled in eight areas of Telford and Wrekin

Madeley town councillor Greg Spruce launched a campaign for free bulk collections and other measures to deal with fly tipping in January 2020, following complaints about items abandoned in the street.

“I am absolutely delighted that council bosses are finally starting to listen after more than a year of campaigning,” said Councillor Spruce.

“However, a time-limited trial is not really enough. This needs to be permanent, and give residents a fast turnaround from booking to collection.”

Telford & Wrekin Council announced the bulky items collections trial on Friday in areas of the borough most severely affected by fly-tipping.

More than 150 local residents had joined the Woodside-based campaign in 2020, which included a petition, letters to the council cabinet member responsible for waste collection and raising awareness.

The trial is limited to Woodside, Brookside, Dawley & Aqueduct, Donnington, Hadley & Leegomery, Madeley & Sutton Hill, Malinslee & Dawley Bank, and The Nedge.

It will run from April 6-16, with bookings accepted from Monday, March 22. A total of 225 collections will be made on a first come-first-served basis, and limited to one collection of up to six items per household.

“I am looking forward to seeing the effects of the trial,” added Councillor Spruce.