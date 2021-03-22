Dawley Hamlets given local nature reserve status

Carolyn Healy, Concepta Cassar and Ian Preece

Dawley Hamlets has been officially given the the accolade by Natural England after it was recommended by Telford & Wrekin Council, community groups and parish councils..

The new reserve incorporates a network of wooded pit mounds, large expanses of open water and an extensive network of footpaths.

Under the status the site which also supports a diverse array of priority species of birds, bats, insects, plants and great crested newts is now protected from future development.Residents will be given opportunities to study and enjoy nature.

Telford & Wrekin's natural environment boss Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “It is great news that Dawley Hamlets Local Nature Reserve has been formally recognised by Natural England.

“The last year has underlined the importance of these green spaces to local people and the wealth of physical and mental health benefits that they bring.”

The council is now working to get more more areas listed as Local Nature Reserves .

Ward member for Dawley and Aqueduct, Councillor Concepta Cassa said: "The declaration of the local nature reserve has been a wonderful partnership effort between the friends' group, Dawley Hamlets Parish Council and the borough council. We will continue to work together to improve the site for people and wildlife.”