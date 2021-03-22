Consultation on stepping up sustainable travel

Cyclists

A new 10-week consultation exercise to get the views of enthusiasts who use the borough’s footpaths, walkways and cycleways.

Questions how the activity can be made safer, what would encourage residents to take up these activities and priorities for investment.

Answers to the survey will help to shape the council’s new strategy to help its bid for more money to invest in sustainable travel such as cycling, walking use of public transport and other services including health and wellbeing and road safety education.

Borough transport chief Councillor David Wright said: “There has been a big increase in walking and cycling since the start of the pandemic. We had already started to invest in this area, announcing last year the launch of our £2.6 million Travel Telford Sustainable Transport fund to support a range of improvements over the following four years.

“In addition, earlier this year through the Department for Transport we were able to install 300 cycle stands throughout the borough, then we received further funding to create a new cycle path off the A518 between Muxton and the north of Telford.

“This consultation aims to collect a wide range of views from the public on active travel in Telford. We want to hear from you if you are individual, group or organisation that can support others, wish to increase your active travel or already travel to work, school or in the community by walking or cycling.”

Natural environment chief Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “The results of this consultation will be used to educate a new Active Travel Strategy and not only help shape our investment plans through the Travel Telford Sustainable Transport Fund, but also other services that we deliver such as those via health and wellbeing and road safety education.

“Improving and investing in sustainable transport will bring a range of benefits for residents and businesses and a real opportunity for long-lasting change.