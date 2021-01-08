Weather warnings issued for entire region as many wake to snowy scenes

Though many woke to flurries of snow this morning, The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for much of the country, from 5pm until midnight tonight.
"Icy stretches are likely to form perhaps leading to some disruption to travel with snow falling for some places," says the Met Office.
See the latest forecast from The Met Office here:
It warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
It also said some roads and railways were likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
There are currently no warnings in place for over the weekend or next week.