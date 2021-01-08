Weather warnings issued for entire region as many wake to snowy scenes

Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins

Though many woke to flurries of snow this morning, The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for much of the country, from 5pm until midnight tonight.

Snow in Bishops Wood, in between Codsall Wood and Tong. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins

"Icy stretches are likely to form perhaps leading to some disruption to travel with snow falling for some places," says the Met Office.

It warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Frosty scene in Stanton upon Hine Heath, near, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jemma McCarthy.
Snow in Longden, Shrewsbury. Photo: Robyn Thomas.
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937

It also said some roads and railways were likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.