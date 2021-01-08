Weather warnings issued for entire region as many wake to snowy scenes

By Kirsten RawlinsTelfordEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Snowfall has once again blanketed much of the region in white, with weather warnings in place for all of the West Midlands, Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins

Though many woke to flurries of snow this morning, The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for much of the country, from 5pm until midnight tonight.

Snow in Bishops Wood, in between Codsall Wood and Tong. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Bishops Wood, in between Codsall Wood and Tong. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Bishops Wood, in between Codsall Wood and Tong. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Bishops Wood, in between Codsall Wood and Tong. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins
Snow in Wheaton Aston. Pic: Kirsten Rawlins

"Icy stretches are likely to form perhaps leading to some disruption to travel with snow falling for some places," says the Met Office.

See the latest forecast from The Met Office here:

It warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Stirchley, Telford. Photo: Jase Garton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Snow in Newport, Shropshire. Photo:: Dan Guyton.
Frosty scene in Stanton upon Hine Heath, near, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jemma McCarthy.
Frosty scene in Stanton upon Hine Heath, near, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jemma McCarthy.
Frosty scene in Stanton upon Hine Heath, near, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jemma McCarthy.
Frosty scene in Stanton upon Hine Heath, near, Shrewsbury. Photo: Jemma McCarthy.
Snow in Longden, Shrewsbury. Photo: Robyn Thomas.
Snow in Longden, Shrewsbury. Photo: Robyn Thomas.
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937
Snow in Perton, South Staffordshire. Photo: simonb4937

It also said some roads and railways were likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There are currently no warnings in place for over the weekend or next week.

Environment
News
Albrighton & Cosford
Telford
Local Hubs
Shifnal
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins

@kirsten_Star

Digital Content Manager for the Shropshire Star and Express & Star. Also reviews concerts and events, as well as writing features and celebrity interviews. E-mail me at kirsten.rawlins@shropshirestar.co.uk, or phone 01952 241440.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News