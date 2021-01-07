Holiday Pod plans for farmland at Abbeycwmhir

Abbeycwmhir Tourist Plans - picture by Gareth Price

The Meadows family have submitted a planning application to site four moveable holiday pods, and all the associated works at Glan yr Afon in Abbeycwmhir.

In a planning statement which supports the venture, planning consultant Alan Southerby said: “The proposal envisages the use of generally modest, single-storey units, which utilise a temporary screw pile foundation arrangement.

“They are simply designed and will be arranged in a well-spaced manner in order to help mitigate against any adverse visual impact.

“Also proposed is a new parking area and pedestrian pathways.

“The proposed units will be used and occupied for holiday purposes only.”

Mr Southerby, said: “The general location is well-renowned for its opportunities for outdoor recreation and cultural attractions, for both visitors and residents alike, making the site an ideal location for the tourist accommodation offer now proposed.”

Mr Southerby explained that the site is “well served” by the public right of way network, which is accessible from the site.

He pointed out that including Glyndwr’s Way National Trail, is a short distance to the west, south and east as it encircles the site.

Mr Southerby added: “On this basis, it can be seen how the application is compliant with the Local Development Plan strategy and its objectives, meeting all relevant policy tests and detailed criteria in the process.

“The scheme is therefore demonstrably in accordance with the development plan, taken as a whole.”

The rights of way has been brought up as an issue that the applicants need to be aware of.

As part of the process Jill Exton of Powys County Council’s Countryside Services said that a public right of way, runs close to the land where the pods could be placed.

Ms Exton, said: “With the proposals to run a tourism based business, the applicant should look to be providing the best quality infrastructure on the public rights of way under their control.

“If the planning application is approved there is likely to be an increase in vehicular traffic travelling to the site, and the applicant must ensure that this does not adversely affect the footpath.”

She advises that they check exactly where the definitive line of the public rights of way on their land is, as part of the application process.