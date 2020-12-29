Weather warnings remain in place for Shropshire as snow falls again

Snow in Bridgnorth

A yellow weather warning remains in place for snow and ice throughout the whole of Shropshire, and is expected to last at least until the New Year, with areas in the north of the county, including in Oswestry, falling outside the affected area from Wednesday.

Gallery:

Temperatures are set to peak at about 3C over the next few days, dropping to -1C at times.

Tuesday's weather warning

Meanwhile, seven flood alerts have been issued for Shropshire, where flooding is possible, and one flood warning, where it is expected, also remains in place.

In Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council said Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue and the Cross Houses-to-Atcham road remain closed due to river levels.

People are being urged to use caution where flooding is possible, including at the River Dee catchment from Whitchurch to Chester.

Flood warnings throughout Shropshire

Flood water may also arise near Bridgnorth and parts of Telford from the River Severn and River Worfe.

A flood alert has been issued for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, which is expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Snow near Much Wenlock

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

The warning for the River Severn at the showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury comes as the River Severn is expected to peak at about 3.4m in the town.

Flood warnings throughout Shropshire

Snow in Bridgnorth

A warning from the Environment Agency said: "River levels have risen at the Welshbridge river gauge as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

"We expect flooding to affect offices at the showground and Gravel Hill Lane.

"Further wintery showers are forecast over the next few days. We expect river levels to remain high.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services."

Residents living in areas affected by flooding are being advised to move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety, and people are being asked to plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers which may be flooded.