Heavy snow leads to electricity arcing on power lines in Shropshire village

By Sue AustinMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews were called in when power lines were affected by the heavy snow weighing down branches in Woore on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station
Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station

Passers-by dialled 999 when they saw electricity from the cables 'arcing' in the centre of the village shortly before 11am today.

Firefighters from Market Drayton went to the scene and were able to work with staff from Western Power Distribution to isolate the electricity supply and make the area safe.

They said that thankfully no one was injured and there was no damage to property.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News