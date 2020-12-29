Heavy snow leads to electricity arcing on power lines in Shropshire village

Passers-by dialled 999 when they saw electricity from the cables 'arcing' in the centre of the village shortly before 11am today.
Firefighters from Market Drayton went to the scene and were able to work with staff from Western Power Distribution to isolate the electricity supply and make the area safe.
They said that thankfully no one was injured and there was no damage to property.
INCIDENT 📟 Mobilised at 10:53 by @SFRS_Control to power cables arcing in #Woore 💥 Crew worked with engineers from @wpduk to isolate and make area safe ✅ Thankfully no injuries or damage to property 👍🏻 Incident caused by #snow weighing down tree branches 🌨❄️ pic.twitter.com/8rQzYV25pf— Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) December 29, 2020