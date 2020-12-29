Flood barriers taken down in Ironbridge

The flood barriers have been removed from Ironbridge The flood barriers have been removed from Ironbridge The flood barriers have been removed from Ironbridge The flood barriers have been removed from Ironbridge

Workers from the Environment Agency have been along The Wharfage and taken down the protective barriers throughout today.

They were erected last Wednesday in Ironbridge, with Bewdley's being put up the day before, after heavy rainfall led to rising river levels and flooding in parts of Shropshire.

Teams from Telford & Wrekin Council are set to grit The Wharfage before it fully reopens.

A council spokesperson said: "The Environment Agency has now made the decision to take down the flood barriers on The Wharfage in Ironbridge.

"We are just waiting for the road and footpaths to be gritted after the snowfall, then the road will be reopened providing full access to all shops, restaurants and pubs.

"However please bear in mind that travel around the borough today is very difficult due to the snow we have seen so please don't venture out unless it's essential.