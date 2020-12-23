Flood barriers up in Ironbridge and Shrewsbury as heavy rain pours until Christmas Eve

Flood barriers have been installed in Ironbridge

Rain was forecast to continue pouring across most of Shropshire throughout Wednesday ahead of a dry festive period from Christmas Eve onwards.

A yellow weather warning covering Ludlow and Clun and much of south England was set to be in place until 2am on Thursday.

But while weather forecasters have promised a respite for the weekend, the rain that has fallen in the hills of Wales still has to find its way into the already swollen waters of the Rivers Severn and Vyrnwy.

The flood barriers are up in both Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, with the Severn still rising, but the river is expected to stay around two metres lower than the near-record levels recorded during the February and March floods.

Flooding along the River Severn in Low Town, Bridgnorth

Flooding along the River Severn in Low Town, Bridgnorth

Levels were expected to peak at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury and at Buildwas and Bridgnorth on Thursday.

However the Environment Agency says that its staff will continue to monitor the levels closely over the coming days.

The main car park in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, was partially closed on Wednesday as a result, with around 250 spaces blocked off and overnight parking banned.

Police in Wales warned drivers to be on the alerts for standing water following Wednesday's yellow weather warning for the region, including Powys.

They said several road were affected by the persistent rain that has plagued the area.

Flooding along plains outside Shrewsbury this week

Police forces across the region are warning motorists travelling for Christmas to monitor flood maps and plan their journeys to avoid low lying roads that could be flooded.

They warned against trying to drive through the floods.

A red flood warning is in place on the Lower Dee, below Llangollen and skirting the Shropshire border into Cheshire.