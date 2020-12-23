Charity river event postponed as Ironbridge flood barriers go up

The River Severn spilt over into farm land in Shrewsbury Flooding in Bridgnorth this week Flooding in Bridgnorth this week Flooding in Bridgnorth this week Flooding in Bridgnorth this week The River Severn spilt over into farm land in Shrewsbury

Minor flooding was experienced across the county yesterday after days of heavy rainfall, which meant the Bridgnorth Lions had to postpone its annual charity duck race.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency confirmed its temporary flood barriers were erected in Ironbridge this morning after setting up its Bewdley barriers yesterday.

Parts of Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury were also closed yesterday after becoming submerged, and the Met Office has said spells of heavy rain may continue throughout parts of Wales and Shropshire until at least Thursday morning.

Neill Flannery, who had been organising Bridgnorth's annual duck race, which was set to be broadcast live via social media, said: "We are really sorry that we could not complete the event.

"As we got ready for filming the races on a local river the weather and water conditions became atrocious and made it impossible to continue in a satisfactory and safe manner.

"We didn't lose any ducks but are disappointed that we could not complete this fun event. We will make a further announcement in the New Year".

Tickets had been purchased through various local retailers with the funds being donated to local charities.

In Shrewsbury, the Welsh Bridge river gauge was expected to peak at between 3m and 3.3m last night, while the river in Bridgnorth was expected to rise to between 3.75m ad 3.95m.

An Environment Agency flood alert said: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours.

"River levels are expected to remain high. We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid low lying roads and paths near rivers, which may be flooded."

River levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Leintwardine and Onibury river gauges as a result of the recent heavy rainfall, although flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue.

Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

Meanwhile, river levels continue to rise at the Cae Howel river gauge and remain high at the Llanymynech river gauge following recent heavy rainfall.