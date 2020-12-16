Future plans for forest come under the spotlight

The Dyfnant forest

Natural Resources Wales which manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate is holding a public consultation to allow the views of residents to influence the future management of the forest for the next 10 years and beyond.

The forest is 14 miles north west of Welshpool and has been known in the past for hosting major car rallies.

Priorities within the proposals include the continuation of timber production as well as the restoration of ancient woodland and peat areas, the protection of important environmental sites and promoting the area for health and well being. Deer control will also be included.

Glyn Fletcher, Senior Land Manager for NRW said:

"Our forests offer many benefits to the natural world and to our communities. They help us in the fight against climate and nature emergencies, provide good quality timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

"We want to make sure residents in the Dyfnant Forest area have the chance to give their views on the plans for their local forest and to help make sure we set and meet the right targets for the area."

A summary of the main objectives for the forest and all the draft maps are available to view on the NRW website.

Residents can search for ‘Natural Resources Wales Forest Resource Plans’ on any internet search engine and follow the links to the Dyfnant Forest Resource Plan page.

Alternatively, residents can call 0300 065 3000 and ask to speak with one of the Senior Land Management Officers responsible for the consultations. From there they will be able to send out hard copies of the documents on request.