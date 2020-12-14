Shropshire MP welcomes plans to ban monkeys and other primates as pets

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said he was "delighted" tighter restrictions could be enforced over the ownership of marmosets, lemurs and other primates.

It comes 12 years after Mr Pritchard introduced his Sale of Primates as Pets Prohibition Bill, which sought to end what the Tory MP described as a "harmful trade".

Under the plans, those who keep primates without a zoo licence will need to obtain a new specialist private primate keeper licence to ensure they meet zoo-level welfare standards.

Mr Pritchard said: "I am glad that after such a long period of time the government is now finally acting on my bill's call to end the sale of primates as pets – this is welcome news.

Mark Pritchard MP

"Primates are not domesticated like cats and dogs and should be left in the natural environment where their numbers are in decline.

"After my Banning Wild Animals in Circuses Bill, which is now law, I am glad this will be another major step forward in improving animal welfare."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is also looking at restrictions on breeding primates.

About 5,000 are living in homes across the UK, with animal welfare minister Zac Goldsmith saying many of them are in "misery" due to a lack of appropriate care.

Lord Goldsmith said it was "important" to take action and that this would be a "big step closer towards banning the practice".

An eight-week consultation on the proposed changes has begun.