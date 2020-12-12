Ava's Blue Peter badge for her defence of Market Drayton beauty spot

Ava Luty

Ava Luty, aged 11, wrote in to the BBC programme to tell the presenters about the woodland walk west of Sherwood Crescent, in Market Drayton.

It is the subject of controversial plans by the Healey Estate, which owns the land and has proposed building 90 houses there. Ava has been involved with handing out leaflets and raising awareness of the plans.

The Healey Estate has vowed to include a new country park and woodland walk in the event that its plans are approved.

Ava wrote to Blue Peter to talk about the walk near Sherwood Crescent. In her letter she said: "I have enjoyed this wild area for most of my life and it's the only one in my town, I learnt to ride my bike there and loved playing in nature.

"Some trees are old and some are young saplings, there are a mixture of types.

Caring

"I really hope we can save this beautiful nature walk for ourselves and for people in the future to enjoy."

In her letter she included bark rubbings, samples of leaves and photos of some of the flora in the area.

She quickly received a response from the editor, Ellen Evans. She wrote: "Thank you for your letter. We thought it was so interesting to read your book on your nature walk, we're awarding you a Green Blue Peter Badge which is especially for Blue Peter viewers who care about the environment and nature.

"We hope you'll enjoy wearing it!"