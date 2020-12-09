Residents urged to have say over plans for flood defence scheme

Flooding in Ludlow in February 2020

The Environment Agency wants residents and businesses affected when the River Teme breached its banks last winter to visit its online ‘virtual engagement room’ to view the scheme.

In February a major incident was declared in Ludlow and in Tenbury Wells over the border in Worcestershire due to Storm Dennis.

Computer users are able to visit the dedicated site to look at the plans and leave their comments.

The consultation will also involve phone conversations, presentations and newsletters to get the best possible feedback while Covid restrictions remain in place.

West Worcestershire MP, Harriett Baldwin, has called on residents to take part in the planning by visiting the website if possible and sign up for the newsletter at https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/west-midlands/tenbury-wells-flood-risk-management-scheme/

She says: “The current Covid restrictions make it difficult for the Environment Agency to do their usual events and activities to get local people’s views and I’ve been impressed with the way they have adapted their processes.

“You can now visit ‘virtual pump rooms’ and see lots of detail.

“But it is now absolutely vital that people have their say. We need a flood scheme that works and has the support of local people and in my experience, we will get the best scheme by tapping into local knowledge.