Evidence being gathered after protected river 'bulldozed'

A section of the river bank affected Officials have been at the scene to gather evidence as part of an investigation into the work

Natural England, the Environment Agency and the Forestry Commission said they had started the joint investigation into the damage to the River Lugg – classed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The investigation was sparked after officials were alerted that the banks of the river had been "bulldozed" last week.

Trees have been felled as part of the work, while the banks have been re-profiled.

Officials carrying out the investigation say they have been gathering evidence at the scene, at Kingsland in Herefordshire, and had issued a legal notice ordering the landowner to stop the work.

Herefordshire Wildlife Trust (HWT) described the damage caused to the river as a “crime against the environment”, saying it has had “huge repercussions for wildlife downstream”.

The trust said all bankside and riverside habitats have been “completely obliterated” after the river and its banks were “bulldozed, straightened and reprofiled into a sterile canal”.

Emma Johnson, Natural England area manager, said they would ensure a "thorough investigation" takes place, and added that they have powers to prosecute offences where SSSIs are damaged.

She said: "I’m shocked by the destruction I’ve seen to this very special river.

"Sites of Special Scientific Interest represent our finest places for wildlife and geology and Natural England is responsible for ensuring their protection, working with landowners and managers to achieve this.

"We have regulatory powers to prevent damage taking place to SSSIs but when this does occur we can take appropriate enforcement action, including prosecuting offenders.

"The river Lugg is a very special place due to the ecology of the river and surrounding area. Natural England and our partners are working together to take strong action to ensure a wide-ranging and thorough investigation is carried out.

"The three agencies came together to jointly investigate last week following reports of activities including dredging, illegal felling of trees and profiling of the river banks.

"The works have the potential to cause significant, long term ecological harm to nearly 1.5km of the river."

Keith Jones, area director for the Forestry Commission said: "I’m appalled at what has happened. Trees are a precious natural resource, which is why anyone wishing to fell them must ensure they comply with the Forestry Commission’s felling licence requirements."

Dave Throup, area environment manager for the Environment Agency, added: "This is a beautiful part of the world. To see the changes from last week to this is terrible. We’re working closely with our partners to ensure this is thoroughly investigated."

A legal notice requiring the works to stop immediately was served on the landowner by Natural England last week, while the Forestry Commission issued a stop letter requiring an end to any further felling work.