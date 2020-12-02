Appeal to 'nurture a better future' at organic farm near Market Drayton

Volunteer Elaine Lewis supporting the weekly Afternoon Amble community activity

Market Drayton's Fordhall Farm today launched a landmark appeal to raise money to "help inspire change, create deeper connections and nurture a better future".

Its ‘Appeal for Change’ is hoping people's loose change will support more time spent outside, more support for local enterprises and minimising the impact people have on the land.

The appeal comes during a week in which the Government pledged to prioritise productive and sustainable farming methods to help tackle climate change.

Farm manager Charlotte Hollins urged everyone young and old to help support the campaign, which would see more activities launched at the farm alongside a wider educational campaign.

“Covid has been awful in so many ways but it has also given us time to think, take stock and realise that looking after our planet is the best way to guarantee our future,” said Charlotte.

“This is at the heart of Fordhall. Our campaign is designed to nurture a better future – one which works to restore hearts, minds and soil.

“We all have plenty of loose change hanging around and one survey even suggested there was £50m down the backs of people’s sofas, so hopefully everyone can help support this campaign.”

She said Fordhall had seen, and been part of, these changes first-hand and was perfectly placed to enhance them.

“Ben [Hollins, Charlotte's brother and tenant farmer] more than tripled farm shop supply to local people, his home delivery service grew, our café offered takeaway and free home deliveries, and our farm trails remained open in lockdown one.

Ben and Charlotte Hollins on the farm earlier this year

"Since then we have introduced our Afternoon Amble and Farm Volunteer Fridays to assist those out of work, or struggling with isolation and loneliness. We have worked hard to ensure our community is always welcomed to a safe and friendly space at Fordhall."

Volunteer Elaine Lewis, who regularly attends the Afternoon Amble, said: “It is a lovely opportunity to make new friends and try new crafts. We have such a laugh and such a wonderful time. It really lifts everybody’s spirits."

Charlotte said: “We have been reminded how vital cultural change is; a better normal is needed and there are three areas of change we want to inspire at Fordhall: building compassion for each other and nature; nurturing connections between our health, nourishing food and the soil; and growing our collaboration with other organisations, to encourage more land into community ownership and to share our values and approach.

“Whilst Fordhall is local, it has global reach.

“When we come out of lockdown and into a better normal, we will offer farm experiences, nature crafts, mindfulness sessions, worm dances, tree planting, seasonal celebrations of nature, nutrition workshops and cookery classes.

Everything starts with a step forward, as it did with my Dad in the 1940s and as it did when we saved Fordhall Farm from development in 2006. Please take this step with us by donating to our Appeal for Change today.”

She encouraged people to adopt the 'Fordhall Four': simple ways of making a difference.

They are: "Commit to shopping local with small independent shops as much as possible; share your love of food and cooking with family, friends and neighbours; grow some of your own fruits or vegetables; and spend at least five minutes being present outdoors or next to an open window at least three or four times a week, listening to the sounds of the birds or the wind and watching nature simply do its thing."