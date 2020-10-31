Blue print being drawn up for protected countryside

The Dee Valley from Dinas Bran Castle Dinas Bran Castle, Llangollen

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley are jointly designated as an area of outstanding natural beauty.

But the management plan set up to care for the ANOB is now six years old and due for review.

Local people and visitors who enjoy the countryside, are now being asked to give their thoughts on how it should continued to be cared for.

A spokesman for the ANOB said: "A lot has happened in the last six years, many of the issues and opportunities we face now were not imagined when it was written.

"We need to refresh the management plan to enable us to meet the challenges we face such as the climate and ecological emergencies, agricultural reform and Covid-19, to enable the AONB to continue to thrive and deliver all it does for its residents and visitors."

The next management plan will cover the 5 year period 2020-2025 and the Clywdian Range and Dee Valley AONB Partnership has commissioned JBA Consulting to work alongside the Partnership to develop a comprehensive and accessible plan.

"We need your help to make sure we include all the important issues and opportunities to inform our thinking. We need this to ensure that we have the best possible plan to help us keep the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty a wonderful place to live, work and visit for the years to come."